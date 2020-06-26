United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $367,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock worth $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $76.74 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

