United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $381,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

