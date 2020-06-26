United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

EIX stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

