United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,625. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

