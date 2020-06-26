United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $768,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 80,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $566,202.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 13,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $668,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,708 shares of company stock worth $7,962,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

HRL stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

