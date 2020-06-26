United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,776 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

FDRR opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

