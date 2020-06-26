United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 94.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average is $67.18. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNKN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.