United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $84.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.50. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $253,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,970 shares of company stock valued at $25,542,620. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

