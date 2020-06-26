United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 150.6% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,217,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN opened at $230.33 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.91 and a fifty-two week high of $237.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.07.

iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

