United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

