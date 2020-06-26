United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,672,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

