United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75,569 shares during the period.

CEF stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

