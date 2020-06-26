United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,756,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMC opened at $103.93 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

