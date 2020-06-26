United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,999 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the airline’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,437 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,450 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

