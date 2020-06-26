United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,365 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

ARI opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

