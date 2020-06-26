United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 12,469 Shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 220,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get MILLER HOWARD/COM alerts:

NYSE:HIE opened at $6.06 on Friday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE).

Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.