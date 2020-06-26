United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $18,617,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 17,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 603.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,650,000 after purchasing an additional 135,682 shares during the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $2,106,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,131,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,699 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

