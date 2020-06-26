United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Iqvia from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.75.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock opened at $137.80 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.