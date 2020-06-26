United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,658 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after purchasing an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $78.98 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.