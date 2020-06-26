United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 684 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $50,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $32,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,760,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $164.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $1,423,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $3,247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,689 shares of company stock worth $20,026,744. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

