United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 744 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

