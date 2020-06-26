United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 795 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $120.79. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $136.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

