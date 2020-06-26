United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 972 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,504,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,054,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1,284.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 859.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 232,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $65.85 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

