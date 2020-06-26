United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 599.7% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 86,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG opened at $1,048.90 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,087.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,003.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $851.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $890.13.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,713,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,268. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.