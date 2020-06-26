United Security Bancshares to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 292.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of UBFO opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.74. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.