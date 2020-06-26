Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

