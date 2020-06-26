Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 81,347 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Universal Forest Products worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Universal Forest Products by 128.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $44,336,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

