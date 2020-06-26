USDK Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010799 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.44 million and approximately $41.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.01841559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00171258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00111267 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

