Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Guy Morissette Sells 8,000 Shares

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) Director Guy Morissette sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$10,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,500.

Guy Morissette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Guy Morissette sold 8,000 shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$10,400.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Guy Morissette sold 28,500 shares of Vanstar Mining Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total value of C$27,645.00.

Shares of VSR stock opened at C$1.31 on Friday. Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of $48.95 million and a P/E ratio of 109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

