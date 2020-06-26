Venator Materials PLC Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

VNTR stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its position in Venator Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 3,886,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $9,749,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Venator Materials by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Venator Materials by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Delano Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

