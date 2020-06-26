Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,129 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 152,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,697,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $226,577,000. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,351,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,697,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

