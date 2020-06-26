Viad (NYSE:VVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viad (NYSE:VVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viad had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $17.42 on Friday. Viad has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Viad from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

