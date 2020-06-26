Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Sells C$1,800,096.00 in Stock

Viemed Healthcare (CVE:VMD) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 120,000 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$1,800,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,038,565.39.

Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$5.09.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home health care solutions in the United States. It offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators, positive airway pressure machines, and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists. The company also provides in-home sleep apnea testing to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home.

