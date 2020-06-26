Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Howard Horn sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $351,000.00.

VIR stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

