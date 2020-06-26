Visa Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

V stock opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.81. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $384.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,000. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

