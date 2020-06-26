Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.61. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Connections (WCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.