WEC Energy Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,216 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,474% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.08. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

