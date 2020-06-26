Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.85.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 43.70%. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

