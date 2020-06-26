Wedbush Weighs in on CarMax, Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $89.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,608. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarMax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6,797.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 191,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 210,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 97,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

