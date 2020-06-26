Wedbush Weighs in on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.51. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,625. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $62,487,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 820,302 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,313,000 after purchasing an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 544,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

