Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. Docusign has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $172.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,366 shares of company stock worth $46,659,141. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Docusign by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after purchasing an additional 389,001 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

