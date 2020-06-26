Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Purchases $12,980.00 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director David F. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,375 shares in the company, valued at $67,333.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $283.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

