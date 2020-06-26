William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.33 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.52.

NYSE EW opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.26. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total value of $644,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,102 shares in the company, valued at $21,900,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,271 shares of company stock valued at $26,104,305. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.