William Blair Comments on SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued on Sunday, June 21st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -6.54. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681,300 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 499.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SmileDirectClub news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

