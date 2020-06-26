William Hewitt Robinson Sells 10,245 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 10,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $205,207.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, William Hewitt Robinson sold 68 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,363.40.

On Monday, June 15th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 387 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $7,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $84,100.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $81,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Atreca by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

