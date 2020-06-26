Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

NYSE WGO opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.31. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

