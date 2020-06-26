Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $68.42 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

