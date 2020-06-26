Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wix.Com traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $238.60, with a volume of 9003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Wix.Com from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.Com from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Wix.Com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Wix.Com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Wix.Com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.07.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.63. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

