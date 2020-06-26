Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 59.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.20. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WOR. ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

