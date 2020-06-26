XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.30

XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163 ($2.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.56. The firm has a market cap of $242.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.